Together for the Planet – A Year of Conservation at Flickr

At Flickr, we believe in building a better world through photography and actively seek opportunities to partner with organizations and initiatives that support that mission. April is Earth month, a time to focus on our planet, appreciate all it provides us and continue finding ways to come together and focus on how we can ensure its preservation and protection. This leads up to Earth Day which is celebrated worldwide on April 22nd. So what does conservation and preservation mean to us over at Flickr? It means quite a lot and we’ve spent the last year with a laser sharp focus on ways we can stand in solidarity with other brands, organizations and a massive photography community that understands that advocacy for this planet is top priority. Here’s a rundown of some of the campaigns, collaborations and actions we’ve taken over the last year to continue our work in sustainability and conservation.

A shared vision in advocacy with the Conservation Alliance

We’ve worked with the Conservation Alliance for several years in our efforts to support \ campaigns aimed at protecting public lands throughout the United States. From inspiring adventures like the Mobilizing for Monuments Road Trip to hands on advocacy leading us all the way to Washington, DC, our partnership with the Conservation Alliance has been an integral part of our conservation efforts. In fact, Ben MacAskill, COO of Awesome/Flickr, is currently serving on the Conservation Alliance Board Of Directors along with other passionate conservationists and business execs.

National Monument designations

The projects and campaigns that we’ve participated in have been impactful and meaningful work which include President Biden’s recent designations in January of the Chuckwalla National Monument and Sáttítla National Monument. And we’re in good company in that continued work with the Conservation Alliance and other likeminded organizations and businesses. You can find a full list of other companies all dedicated to conservation actions with the Conservation Alliance on their site.

Advocating for Alaska’s D-1 Lands

This past year, we released a film in collaboration with The Conservation Alliance to spread awareness about Alaska’s D-1 Lands that explains the importance of continuing their protection. These lands are under increased threat of development and losing those previously held protections would be devastating to the area.

If the Alaskan D-1 lands are opened up to industrial development, it would destroy millions of acres of land inhabited by diverse wildlife. The removal of protections would also negatively impact land that is spiritually significant to the indigenous people of the area. In addition, numerous local fishing, outfitting, and tourism jobs that provide unmatched outdoor recreation opportunities and support and sustain a thriving local economy would be impacted. To learn more about these important lands and why they should continue to be protected, check out the film today! You can also read more about the work the Conservation Alliance is doing in Alaska by visiting their Protect Alaska’s Wildlands website.

Climate Neutral Certification

For a second year in a row, Flickr has received its Climate Neutral Certification. What does it mean to be climate neutral? It means, as a Climate Neutral company, Flickr holds itself accountable for greenhouse gas emissions which we dutifully measure and report in order to gain this certification. This work requires that we pay attention to all of the emissions we create with our business while also coming up with a plan on how to work towards reducing those emissions. We also invest in verified carbon credits to offset our carbon footprint. To learn more about Climate Neutral Certification, visit the site. You can also search for other brands there, who make an effort to account for their emissions, like Flickr.

Our commitment to the planet with 1% for the Planet

Last year, we committed further to conservation efforts by joining 1% for the Planet, a coalition of businesses who donate 1% of all sales, not just profits, to support verified environmental causes and organizations. Through this new partnership, we had the opportunity to join the 1% for the Planet Summit in November. This annual gathering brought together an impressive mix of environmental advocates, impact-driven businesses, and organizations—all focused on making a difference. Learn more about the work accomplished at the 1% for the Planet Global Summit on the Flickr blog.

To learn more about the impact this organization is having on conservation, make sure to check out This Week in Photo host Frederick Van Johnson’s interview with 1% for the Planet CEO Kate Williams.

Open Spaces and the photography community

What helps fuel our passion for conservation? Why the community of amazing Flickr and SmugMug photographers we work with every day, of course. An Open Spaces report conducted by Awesome, Inc. on behalf of Flickr surveyed 1,767 photographers, including hobbyists, professionals, and small business owners. Key findings from this report found that 95% of photographers surveyed agreed that limiting access to open spaces would adversely affect their business or craft. In fact, 9 out of 10 photographers reported that they derived at least a portion of their income from open spaces and so the advocacy continues. We hope you’ll check out some of the initiatives we’ve shared in this quick conservation inspired recap and join us on the journey forward to protect and sustain this planet for many years to come. Happy Earth month!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.