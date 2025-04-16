In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review 4/16/2025

Do you enjoy finding beauty in everyday street scenes? Then you came to the right place, cause we have another round of gorgeous candids and images caught on the move in this month’s In Frame with Flickr Street Photography Review. We hope these photos will remind you to grab your camera while you head out the door and then share them on Flickr when you get back. We’re looking forward to seeing the shots you take while you explore new cities and neighborhoods with your gear in hand. In the meantime, find some inspiration here before you head out!

Untitled by Alek S.

Mons by Laurent Pagès

Street 152 by gianmarco

Bernie Sanders by greg lilly

Three on the Bus by Ron Scubadiver

Vendor at Boudhanath Stupa by Jeri Daking

Are you from Grimsby…? by Ormie (O)

Red robe by Pfefferminz Schnee

streetportrait by Michael Teuber

Chasing joy, one bubble at a time! by Bhavishya Goel

Street Photography Group Feature

What better way to find interesting street photography opportunities, than by wandering about which is what this Flickr group is all about. Photography by Wandering About is for those photographers who head out to snap some photos without a specific objective in mind. They’re open to finding a moment, a subject, a location on the fly, and that is often when the magic happens. Give the group a visit today and see if this is a good fit for your street photography needs.

When the motion stops by Gauthier Delecroix – 郭天

2025 – Mexico by Ted McGrath

Untitled by Dat Tuan Lam

Looking for other Flickr groups to connect with? Visit our Discover page to find your match! If you’d like to have your own street photography featured in upcoming blog posts, make sure to join Flickr Social and start sharing your photos!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.