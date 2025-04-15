Service Update: Original & Large Size Download Limitations on Free Accounts

We’re rolling out a service update to Flickr’s download options for free accounts, and we want you to know what to expect. Starting May 15, Flickr will restrict downloads of original and large-size images (larger than 1024px) owned by free accounts. If you use a free account, this update applies to both your own content and to content shared by other free members.

Why the change?

We’re addressing the misuse of free accounts as cloud storage for original files—a practice that violates our Terms of Service and negatively impacts the performance and experience for Pro members. By limiting access to original and large-size downloads from free accounts, we can help preserve the integrity of the platform and continue delivering high-quality service to our Pro community.

What’s not changing?

You can still upload photos of all accepted file sizes to a free account.

Free account holders can continue downloading medium and smaller-size photos .

Creative Commons-licensed photos will remain available to download in all sizes—unless they’re set to private.

Flickr Commons members are exempt from this change and will retain access to all download sizes.

Want to keep access to original-size downloads?

Upgrade to Flickr Pro before May 15 to continue downloading original and large-size content without interruption. A Pro membership gives you access to unlimited storage, ad-free browsing, and advanced stats—plus the peace of mind that your content is always available in its highest quality.

If you ever need a copy of your data, members can request and download their content, including original files, through the Flickr Data section of your settings. We understand this service update may impact how you use Flickr, but it’s a necessary step to keep our platform healthy, fair, and aligned with our Terms of Service. If you have any questions, please reach out to our help desk.