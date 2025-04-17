ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates March 2025

It’s time for another round of updates and product release news and we’re covering it all in our ICYMI Flickr recap for March. Last month we followed NASA’s journey from space back to Earth, we released an exciting upgrade to a much beloved part of Flickr that is sure to bring a twinkle to the eye of any camera gear enthusiast, along with some other fun announcements. So lets get you all caught up on news and updates over at Flickr.

Camera Finder – A deeper dive into camera gear on Flickr

Last month, we announced a new and improved Camera Finder experience on Flickr. Flickr’s Camera Finder is the ultimate tool for photographers to discover, compare, and geek out over camera gear so we wanted to make sure everyone knows about the awesome improvements we’ve made. Find a link to Camera Finder in the navigation bar at the top of your site and click on Explore > Camera Finder to get started.

Black Women Photographers Grant

Applications for our Black Women Photographers Grant have officially closed. This fantastic opportunity to collaborate with the Black Women Photographers Group and provide a $5,000 grant to elevate Black creatives brought together the work of an inspiring community of truly talented women photographers. Stay tuned for more information about our grant winner’s announcement and livestream, coming soon!

Revisit NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Splashdown

After 286 days in space, having traveled 121,347,491 miles during their mission, NASA astronauts Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on March 18th. Flickr members enjoyed the epic moments of splashdown thanks to NASA. They’ve shared photos of the crew’s exciting return to earth on their official Flickr site! Enjoy a look through the album and witness history!

Protect Alaska’s Wildlands

With an increase in threats to rescind protections of some of the most vulnerable lands in the United States, don’t miss viewing this important film by Flickr, created in partnership with The Conservation Alliance, in an effort to help protect Alaskan D-1 lands. Preserving these lands protects habitats, supports hundreds of local jobs in fishing, outfitting, and tourism and strengthens Alaska’s economy. Check out the film today!

Introducing Flickr’s Photographer of the Month

We’re excited to also share our recent launch of our Photographer of the Month program—a new way to celebrate the incredible talent in our Flickr community! Each month, we’ll spotlight one photographer whose work deserves to be front and center, and we need your help to choose them. Join us in Flickr Social and read more about how to participate and start sharing those nominations with us today!

Coming soon – Spring Polaroid Week

What’s up next? Spring Polaroid Week, aka ‘RoidWeek of course’! It’s almost here and instant film enthusiasts are getting ready for the event to kickoff! Not familiar with the ‘RoidWeek? Since 2006, a community of photographers have gathered on Flickr to connect over their shared love of instant film and you’re invited to join them. Starting April 20th, head on over to the ‘RoidWeek 2025 group and bring your instant film snaps with you.

That’s a wrap on our March recap. Stay tuned to the Flickr blog for more announcements over the next month!