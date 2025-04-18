Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 4/18/2025

The weekend has arrived and once again we’re welcoming it with a moment of appreciation for Flickr Social and the photographers who share some of their finest work there. Check out the photos that caught our eye in this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. If you aren’t already a part of this inspiring group of photographers and creators, we hope you’ll join us!

A walk in Venezia by Davide

Starling by Hanna

Wasp and Wine Glass by Laura Scrimshaw

Headfirst by Christoph Hetzmann

Au Coeur de la Tendresse by Denis Metzlaff

Golden Hour at Waikiki by Gills Stills

Untitled by Rico Pfirstinger

Untitled by Eitan Daniel Raz

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.