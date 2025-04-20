‘RoidWeek is Back: Celebrate Instant Film This Spring on Flickr

Magic in a moment

Spring Polaroid Week, aka ‘RoidWeek’, is here! Not sure what ‘RoidWeek is? Here’s a quick recap. Since 2006, photographers have gathered on Flickr to connect over their shared love of all things instant film. From Polaroids to Fujifilm Instax and beyond, each spring and fall this community-led Flickr group invites photographers to share their instant film creations. While this group’s passion is sharing instant film photos, it is also a call to creators to engage and connect with other like-minded photographers and share their appreciation for this unique and artistic style of photography.

Rules of ‘Roidweek

A few rules before you get started:

The group requests that you submit photos that have not been posted to Flickr before. They are looking for something uploaded to Flickr during ‘RoidWeek, April 20th – 25th.

There is a max of TWO photos per day over the 6 day celebration. So as you’re selecting your instant film submissions, remember that the total shared during this event is 12 photos.

This is a film-only group. No Faux-laroids are accepted.

Please engage in the group! Sharing your photos is important but you are also encouraged to fave, comment and interact with other group members to help build community and support around a shared love of instant film!

For more group details, make sure to read through the ‘RoidWeek 2025 Group Description. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the Spring edition of Polaroid Week. Join the ‘RoidWeek 2025 group now!

