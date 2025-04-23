16 Questions 1 Photo with Sapna Reddy

1. Please introduce yourself. Who are you? What do you do?

I am a professional photographer and a physician. As a nature photographer my primary interest is teaching. For the past 10 years I have been conducting workshops around the world. As an educator I also work with Adobe in developing learning modules. I am happiest when chasing light in some remote corner of the planet with like minded individuals.

2. How long have you been into photography, and what drew you to it?

As a radiologist my work involves analyzing images to establish diagnosis. To figure out what does not belong and is an abnormality in the image. As a photographer, I aspire to generate images that calm the mind and convey a sense of balance, beauty and serenity. The images I generate are largely displayed in medical settings to create an ambiance for healing. The primary purpose of my photography has been to heal myself with time spent in nature and to help heal others by either helping them find that state of meditative bliss or simply by emotionally connecting to the images created.

3. In one sentence, please describe what you captured in this shot.

This image showcases a unique moment under the full moon when a beautiful moonbow formed at the base of Skogafoss waterfall in Iceland just as Northern lights danced above.

4.What style of photography would you describe this as and do you typically take photographs in this style?

This is a landscape photograph, the genre I am mostly drawn to. This was taken past midnight on a winter night in Iceland. Creating images in challenging environments and circumstances is what I love to do.

5. When and where was this photo taken?

November 16th 2021. Winter. Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland.

6. Was anyone with you when you took this photo.

This image was taken while I was conducting a winter workshop in Iceland. I was with my clients.

7. What equipment was used.

Camera : Sony ILCE-7RM4

Lens : FE 16-35mm F2.8

Software used : Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

8. What drew you to take this photo.

The allure of winter in Iceland lies in the opportunity to photograph the aurora borealis. My clients and I would venture out nightly, weather permitting, to find ideal compositions for capturing the northern lights. Skogafoss, an iconic waterfall, is a favorite among photographers. I was particularly eager to capture the northern lights at this renowned location. On this occasion, after checking the weather forecast, I decided it was worth the three-hour drive to reach the spot. We arrived around midnight and patiently waited for the lights. To our delight, the full moon illuminated the falls, creating a stunning moonbow. After some time, the northern lights appeared above the falls. The rare combination of the moonbow and northern lights created an unforgettable moment that we were fortunate to capture.

9. How many attempts did it take to get this shot. How long did it take to get one that you were satisfied with.

As we were waiting under the full moon for the Northern lights we stood with our feet in Ice cold water of the river in the middle of winter in Iceland. Yet the general feeling was of pure joy as we witnessed the majestic falls thundering down the cliff, mist rising into the air. We watched the beautiful moonbow form at the base of the waterfall. And as we continued to shoot, the Northern lights slowly emerged above. We all completely lost track of time, mesmerized by the moment. When you are so enthralled by the drama of nature it feels like time stands still and yet the moment is fleeting both at the same time. Fortunately, focusing in the dark was not too difficult given the moonlight. A few tries and everyone was nailing their shots with precision.

10. Did you edit or do any post processing for this photo.

Every single one of my images is edited/post processed without exception to enhance the aesthetic elements of the photograph. I feel the camera is just a tool and so is the editing software. It is up to the photographer to use these tools to create an image that can truly convey the emotion experienced while witnessing the scene. To not edit an image would be blasphemy when gifted with such a tremendous opportunity to tell this dramatic visual story.

11. What encouraged you to share this photo online and with others.

In my experience joy is increased exponentially when shared. This image represented an unforgettable moment in my life. As I watched the scene before me I was overcome with gratitude. Felt truly lucky to witness such a beautiful phenomenon. By sharing this experience, I hope to connect with others, allowing them to see something they might never witness and derive joy from it. This gives my own experience of photography a lot more meaning.

12. Did you learn anything in the taking, editing or sharing of this photo.

Each image offers a unique creative challenge. I learned to be more patient and present in the moment. Learned to ignore physical discomfort. I learned that there is a far greater joy when you can make a shot like this possible for your clients and help them get it rather than just getting it for yourself. And that joy was amplified when shared to a wider audience.

13. Do you remember what you had for breakfast, lunch or dinner the day you took this photo.

No. But I am pretty sure I was totally satiated that night.

14. What would you like people to take away from this photo.

When you open yourself to the wonders of the world, you begin to see miracles all around you. Life is not defined by a single moment of happiness, but rather by a journey filled with many moments of bliss. These small, seemingly insignificant gains accumulate over time, and when you look back, you realize that they have woven a tapestry of joy throughout your life.

15. Is there any feedback you would like to get on this shot.

This shot was explored on Flickr and seen by tens of thousands of people. So very thankful to Flickr for that. Have received a lot of feedback on the image and always welcome more.

16. How can anyone reading this support your work.

I am passionate about teaching photography and creating unforgettable adventures around the world for my clients. By joining my workshops, you will not only learn the technical skills needed to capture stunning images but also immerse yourself in breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural experiences. My workshops are designed to inspire and challenge you, helping you to see the world through a new lens and connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for photography. I sincerely hope you will consider joining me on this incredible journey.

Sapna Reddy is a professional photographer and a physician. She conducts international small group adventure photography workshops. She is a brand ambassador for Sony. Visit Sapna’s Flickr site and check out her official website to learn more about workshop opportunities.