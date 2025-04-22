Earth Day: Our Power, Our Planet

Today is Earth Day. As a community built for photographers, many of whom focus on capturing our natural world, we understand the importance of keeping our priorities in line with initiatives that put sustainability and conservation at the forefront. This past year, we’ve been hard at work on conservation, and we recently shared a recap of our efforts on the Flickr blog. This year, Earth Day’s theme is – Our Power, Our Planet. Using our collective power in an effort to prioritize conservation and the protection of our planet falls to each and every one of us, every day. Photography helps makes that possible by allowing us to document the living world around us, its beauty and its struggles. On Flickr, members connect through the power of photography and grow through those diverse connections. Photos shared by Flickr members all over the world help make that journey toward connection and action possible.

Last year, when Flickr joined 1% for the Planet, we created a new group, Flickr for the Planet. This group helps provide a space for photographers to share their different views of the natural world around them. We’re featuring some of those images on the Flickr blog today, in honor of Earth Day. The conversation about conservation must continue and we hope Flickr can help provide a place for those important discussions to happen.

Nyenchen Tanglha mountain range, Tibet 2024 by © Jan Reurink

CARACOL A LA SOMBRA DE UNA MARGARITA by Paco Limiñana

Espátula común. Platalea leucorodia. Eurasian Spoonbill by Angel Martínez

Blues by Wildlife & Nature Photography

Towards the sky by Andrzej Sikora

Enjoy the seasons by dayon”Keizou” kaede

Le buisson ardent by Jean-Christophe Le Brun

Denali National Park by Dick Hoskins

Red Sunset by Manu Dacosta

Lion by Juliana Juliano

Join us over in Flickr for the Planet and share some of the photos you’ve captured that honor this beautiful planet. Happy Earth Day!

