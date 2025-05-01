Flickr’s new monthly photo challenge is here.

Earlier this year, we celebrated Flickr’s 21st birthday with a 21-day photo challenge—and it was a hit! The creativity, connection, and love for photography were incredible to see. So, we’ve decided to keep the momentum going with something new: an official Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge group—and it wouldn’t be the same without you in it!

At the beginning of each month, we’ll provide a theme prompt—and the rest is up to you. These themes are open to interpretation, so creativity is key.

A few rules.

You can submit up to 5 photos per month, so choose wisely.

Only photos with a Safe safety level can be added to the challenge group.

Photos can be new or old—there’s no date requirement for your entries.

Be sure to tag or keyword your submissions with the month’s theme. (We’ll include the tag info when the new theme is announced.)

And while this isn’t a requirement, it’s a friendly suggestion: talk amongst yourselves! Discuss the themes, chat about your process, and share why your submissions are a good fit. Engaging with other photographers through challenges like this is part of what makes Flickr so special.

What can you win?

Just like our birthday photo challenge, the goal here is to inspire creativity and celebrate photography. But a prize or two doesn’t hurt either. Each month, we’ll select one winner and gift them a free year of Flickr Pro and a print of their choice from their Flickr site.

Let’s get started!

Our first theme is—drumroll—macro and up-close photography. This challenge is open to photographers of all levels and backgrounds. Join the Flickr Monthly Challenge Group today—we can’t wait to see what you zoom in on.