Celebrating Our Flickr x Fracture “The Many Faces of Mom” Contest Winners

This past May, we partnered with printing service Fracture for a photo contest celebrating ‘The Many Faces of Mom.’ As a way to recognize the people in our lives who helped raise, guide, and shape us, we asked you to share what “mom” means to you and we received close to 3K entries! Today, it’s time to introduce you to the three grand prize winners and ten runners-up who stood out with their brilliant submissions and a storytelling that fit the theme perfectly.

The Grand Prize winners are…

“Nola Gems~Danni & Mimi” by Julia Holcomb

Julia Holcomb describes her journey with film photography starting from childhood, with her mother frequently photographing her with a Pentax SLR. “That same Pentax got me through my senior year in college when I took Photography 1 & 2, which led me to a year long photography internship for the Staten Island Advance where I had an amazing mentor and had a bunch of my photos published with my beloved Nikon N80,” she explained. After years of her passion for film photography fluctuating, 2012 brought a need for emotional and creative support: “It came in the form of the Chicago Lomography store, a ton of film cameras and an analogue community I cherish,” she said. Currently, Julia focuses on creating photographs to foster connection and bring joy, recognizing these as essential needs in today’s world.

A little about this photograph:

This photo was shot in New Orleans in April 2024, when Julia’s cousin and her daughters were visiting. “When she and her baby had their back to me, I got the biggest kick out of their hairstyles being in sync. It reminded me of so much of my childhood and memories I’d made on a lazy Saturday. Five minutes later, I had them in the backyard with my three cameras loaded for an impromptu photo shoot. This turned out to be one of my favorite photos I’ve ever created.”

Mother – Christmas 2024 by Michael Ballard

Michael describes himself as an “amateur photographer in middle America capturing faces and places.”

A little about this photograph

Michael’s winning photo is a portrait of his mother across the table taken during Christmas 2024.

“As you can tell from the expression, this was the first year in over a decade where she had so much of the family present and her children also. As she approaches her ninth decade, she takes such great joy in family time together. She is the matriarch of our family, the heartbeat, and loved and appreciated by all.”



Many Faces of Mom by Stephen Menges

Stephen is a hobbyist photographer based in Georgia (US). Stephen explained the image was captured in a local wildlife reserve where both he and his wife were documenting the area: “I happened to look over and see this scene and I knew I had to capture it.”

Each grand prize winner will receive a glass Gallery Wall of their choice from our friends at Fracture along with a year of Flickr Pro.

Curious to meet the ten runners-up who will also receive prizes from Fracture? Check out the gallery below to see all winning photos, including the runners-up:

Thank you again to everyone that participated in “The Many Faces of Mom.” Looking forward to seeing you at our next Flickr contest. Stay tuned!