Flickr Fundamentals – Flickr Group Admin Essentials

Earlier this year, we made it easier to find Flickr Groups that match your interests with our updated Groups page and Discover Tool. Through these new additions, locating groups focused on similar interests can be done in a snap. But what if you’re ready to take the next step and start a new group of your own? Admin’ing any group comes with its tasks but the rewards can definitely outnumber the added work— and we’re here to help you get started with confidence.

For this round of our Flickr Fundamentals series, we’re sharing tips and best practices to help you thrive as a Flickr group admin. You’ll learn where to find essential admin tools, and we’ll walk you through a checklist that is sure to send any new admin on the road to Flickr group success.

Before you kick off your new role as a group admin, check out this list of things to consider which will help ensure a smooth Flickr group experience.

1. Define your group’s purpose.

Be clear about the group’s theme and objectives. Write a strong group description that sets expectations.



2. Set and enforce group rules.

Create a clear set of rules for accepted content, expected posting frequency, and behavior. Enforce the rules fairly but firmly to maintain your group’s integrity. Consider requiring approval for new members if you want more control over group membership.



3. Keep the group active.

Use pinned posts or announcements to highlight important updates. Organize regular challenges, themes, or discussions to keep members engaged. Respond to member concerns or suggestions that arise in group discussions. . Feature outstanding photos from the group pool to motivate participation.



4. Encourage engagement.

On Flickr, community engagement is key. Remind your group members that commenting on and favoriting photos in the pool is a great way to show appreciation. Start new discussions and encourage members to share photography tips. Encourage constructive feedback.



5. Maintain a quality standard aka moderation.

Moderate photo submissions to help keep the group theme on task and also remove spam that may have made its way in. If necessary, remove inactive members or members who are not following the group expectations that you’ve laid out.



6. Flickr’s tools are your friend

Use group invitations to grow the community with quality contributors. Manage permissions for moderators to help you oversee the group.



So, ready to give it a try? We’ve made a quick video to show you how to use those helpful admin tools.



We hope this guide makes you feel ready to start your own Flickr group—or gives you new ideas for improving one you already manage. Group admins are a big part of what makes Flickr special, and we appreciate everything you do to keep our community thriving.

