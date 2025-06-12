Meet: AbleVoices

At Flickr, we believe in the power of photography to tell stories, spark joy, and shift perspectives. We’re proud to highlight the work of AbleVoices, a nonprofit organization using photography as a transformative tool for self-expression, inclusion, and empowerment.

We recently spoke with Jen Vogus, founder and driving force behind AbleVoices, to learn more about how they’re making a difference, and how Flickr plays a role in their mission.

Can you tell us about AbleVoices? What are your organization’s mission and goals?

“The AbleVoices mission is to amplify the voices of youth and adults with disabilities through the powerful medium of photography, ultimately fostering more inclusive communities. AbleVoices serves individuals with physical, developmental, intellectual and learning disabilities as well as mental health conditions. We achieve this mission through our programming which focuses on teaching photography as a means for self-expression, creative and social outlets, and work-based learning. There is so much more to photography than pressing a button!”

AbleVoices currently offers three signature programs:

Photography for Self-Expression (PSE): This foundational, semester-long course is offered in schools, community organizations, and virtually. Participants explore how to use photography to reflect on and share their personal stories.

Photography Clubs: After completing PSE, individuals can join in-person or virtual Photography Clubs. The in-person club explores scenic locations across Middle Tennessee and builds community through shared experiences.

AbleVoices Photo Academy: This initiative offers work-based learning in photography, business, and community outreach. Students gain practical skills like editing, printing, and creating photo products that empower them to sell their work at markets, retail shops, and an upcoming online print store.

These programs not only develop artistic and technical skills but also help participants find their voice, connect with others, and in many cases, earn income from their art.

Among the different programs you run, which one stands out as the most successful?

“I’d have to say that the Photography for Self-Expression course is the most successful because this is the course that started it all!”

The AbleVoices “Photography for Self-Expression” (PSE) course is a 10-week online class for teens and adults with and without disabilities. The course empowers students to explore photography as a means of sharing their perspectives, expressing their identities, and advocating for themselves. Rooted in the Photovoice methodology, the program equips people from underrepresented communities with cameras to help them tell their own stories.

As AbleVoices’ programs grew, they needed a reliable and easy-to-use platform to store, organize, and share their photographers’ work. Flickr Pro was the perfect fit.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Flickr for providing Pro accounts to our Photography Club members. We go on great outings to scenic locations all over Middle Tennessee, and Flickr has been the answer for how we share and celebrate each other’s photos.”

Want to get involved?

Whether you live with a disability or not, photography has the power to help us process emotions, connect with others, and see the world differently. AbleVoices beautifully demonstrates that with the right tools and encouragement, everyone can use photography to tell their story.

We’re honored to support AbleVoices and their photographers and look forward to sharing more of their work with the Flickr Community!