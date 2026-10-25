Flickr Returns as Exclusive Sponsor of the 2026 1% for the Planet Auction

The nicest place on the internet is showing up for the planet. Again.

The planet gives us a lot to photograph. Wild coastlines. Tiny backyard ecosystems. Mountains worth waking up way too early for. The places, people, and creatures that make us stop, look a little closer, and reach for a camera.

For the third year in a row, Flickr is proud to participate in the 1% for the Planet Auction and give back to the planet that gives photographers and creators so much.

As a 1% for the Planet member, supporting environmental causes is part of our commitment as a company. But we also believe in the power of photography, and the people behind the lens, to help others see what’s worth protecting.

What we’re offering

30 years of Flickr Pro

Yep. 30 years.

The winning bidder will receive three decades of Flickr Pro, including unlimited photo storage, ad-free browsing, advanced stats, and more. More importantly, you’ll have a home for your photography and a place in a global community of people who genuinely love the craft. There’s a reason Flickr has earned a reputation as the nicest place on the internet.

A 1:1 photography portfolio review

Whether you’ve been taking photos for 30 years or picked up a camera 30 days ago, this part is for you.

You’ll receive a private 1:1 portfolio review tailored to wherever you are in your creative journey. Bring your portfolio, your favorite images, your questions, or simply a desire to get better. It’s a chance to talk photography, get personalized feedback, explore your creative goals, and walk away with a fresh perspective. No particular skill level required. Just a love of photography.

All proceeds from the auction support 1% for the Planet’s work to accelerate smart environmental impact and prevent greenwashing.

Three years of showing up

This marks Flickr’s third year participating in the 1% for the Planet Auction, and we’re proud to keep showing up alongside businesses, organizations, and communities working toward a healthier planet.

For photographers, that connection feels especially personal. Our Open Spaces Report found that 95% of photographers surveyed said limiting access to open spaces would negatively affect their business or craft.

That makes sense to us. Photography gets us outside. It makes us notice things. It sends us down trails, along coastlines, into cities, across deserts, and sometimes just a few steps into our own backyards.

Photography has a way of making us care about a place because we’ve taken the time to really see it. And when we protect those places, we help make sure there’s still plenty out there worth pointing a camera at.

How to participate

The 1% for the Planet Auction is open to everyone, and every bid helps support its work to accelerate environmental impact. Recipients must be 18 years or older.

Bid on the Flickr Package

Not bidding this year? You can still be part of it.

Join Flickr for the Planet, our community of photographers and creators using photography to celebrate the natural world, bring attention to environmental issues, and remind all of us what’s worth protecting.

Share a photo. Find some inspiration. Meet some good humans.

Author: Crystal Duarte, Director of Marketing, Flickr