Fall Polaroid Week will be here in an instant!

Fall Polaroid Week, aka ‘RoidWeek’, is right around the corner. It’s time to get that instant film gear lined up and ready to go. Flickr members have been gathering for this bi-annual event since 2006. A community-led Flickr group is inviting photographers to submit their instant film photos for its fall event, starting October 27th and running through November 1st.

A few rules before you get started:

The group requests that you submit photos that have not been posted to Flickr before. They are looking for something newly uploaded to Flickr during ‘RoidWeek, Oct 27th – Nov 1st.

There is a max of TWO photos per day over the 6 day celebration. So as you’re selecting your instant film submissions, remember that the total shared during this event is 12 photos.

This is a film-only group. No Faux-laroids are accepted.

Please engage in the group! Sharing your photos is important but you are also encouraged to fave, comment and interact with other group members to help build community around a shared love of instant film!

For more group details, make sure to read through the ‘RoidWeek 2024 Group Description.

We can’t wait to see what you bring to this Fall edition of Polaroid Week! Join the ‘RoidWeek 2024 group today!

Want to learn a bit more about ‘RoidWeek’s history on Flickr? Check out these blog posts!

Interview with Members of the past ‘RoidWeek groups

Six Photographers on Their Favorite Instant Images

A Love Letter to Polaroid

