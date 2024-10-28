A history in Polaroids and instant memories

Fall Polaroid Week is underway and we wanted to take this time, to reintroduce this long-standing tradition. Polaroid Week, aka ‘RoidWeek, is a bi-annual celebration of instant film held on Flickr in the spring and fall every year. This community-driven project started back in 2006 by Flickr members Cate and Lori. It continues to drive interest, encourage creativity and promote participation and is still going strong 18 years later. We hope you enjoy these photos from past ‘RoidWeeks. Make sure to follow the group links below to check out each group’s full photo pool for even more instant fun.

“The Twilight Chased the Sun” – Keith Lang from ‘RoidWeek 2006

“#13 Courtney” – Leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee from ‘RoidWeek 2007

“#18” – Doris Hausen from ‘RoidWeek 2008

“11/6/09 (Otto)” – Paul Excoff from ‘RoidWeek 2009

“fast molasses” – threephin from ‘RoidWeek 2010

” top & side view” – ana erb from ‘RoidWeek 2011

“looming (1)” – Mark von Minden from ‘RoidWeek 2012

“A Slice Of Light.” – Justin from ‘RoidWeek 2013

“Primrose Hill” – Leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee from ‘RoidWeek 2014

“8×10 Wind Mill with Colors” – Marian Rainer-Harbach from ‘RoidWeek 2015



Untitled – Richard P J Lambert from ‘RoidWeek 2016

“‘RoidWeek” – raysnaps ☂ from ‘RoidWeek 2017

“185/661” – C. J. Lee from ‘RoidWeek 2018

“Baby” – Georg Holderied from ‘RoidWeek 2019

“The tiniest of roses” – Russ Morris from ‘RoidWeek 2020

“AZ 87” – Kevin Dooley from ‘RoidWeek 2021

“Tulip Patch” – Georg Holderied from ‘RoidWeek 2022

“05-20_I253” – Laurent Été from ‘RoidWeek 2023

“She loves a dirt pile.” – Justin from ‘RoidWeek 2024

Join Fall ‘RoidWeek today!

Fall ‘RoidWeek kicked off yesterday so it’s not too late to join and share your own instant snaps. Give the group a visit today to see the shots that have already been shared for Day 1 and 2 and bring your own favorite instant photos to the group. Make some new friends and enjoy a week celebrating instant film! If you want to find even more film focused communities on Flickr, make sure to check out our newest installment of Flickr Group Feature – Focus on Film, on the Flickr blog.