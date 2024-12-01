Your Best Shot 2024 kicks off today!

Today’s the day – Flickr’s Your Best Shot 2024 Contest is underway! Submissions are open today through January 4th, 2025. This photo contest features some of the finest photos shared to Flickr this past year. This year we’re offering five categories, including the return of the much-loved ‘Open’ category!

Photo by Kris Peterson – Your Best Shot 2023 Landscape Category Winner

A quick rundown of the details

Your Best Shot is a chance for you to share your very favorite photo, taken this past year. Make sure the photo you submit was shared to Flickr sometime in 2024. There are five categories this year to compete in, but you can only submit one single photo to this contest so choose your category wisely!

Photo by Ines Maria – Your Best Shot 2023 Fine Art Category Winner

Introducing the categories!

In order to have your photo be eligible for consideration by our judges, you must add ONE of the following tags (keywords) to your photo.

People and Portrait Photography – Tag: YBS24Portrait – This category includes all forms of portrait photography, including family portraits, headshots, and fashion photography.



Wildlife and Nature Photography – Tag: YBS24Nature – Photos of the natural world, including wildlife, flora, fauna, and landscapes.

Urban Photography – Tag: YBS24Urban – Candid shots of everyday life, urban landscapes, and photojournalism.



Open – Tag: YBS24Open – A fan favorite! If your photography refuses to be labeled then this one’s for you. The open category includes everything else not captured in the categories above.

Through her/their lens – We encourage women and non-binary photographers to add YBS24ThroughHerLens or YBS24ThroughTheirLens as a tag to their main contest submission in addition to the main category tag they choose. For example, women and non-binary photogs can tag their submission with YBS24Nature and YBS24ThroughHerLens OR YBS24ThroughTheirLens.

Unsure how to tag your photos? Check out this help article for some tips!

Photo by Barbara van der Linde– Your Best Shot 2023 Through Her/Their Lens Category

This year’s prizes!

Each of the five category winners will receive:

A metal print of a photo of your choice up to 20×30 print

A year subscription of Flickr Pro

And this year we’re offering a very special grand prize for the best of the best! From the 5 category winners, we’ll choose a grand prize winner. Our grand prize winner will receive a brand-new camera and can choose their preferred camera from four great options –

Sony A7 IV

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Fujifilm X-T5

Nikon Z7 II

Join the group today!

Submissions are open today and you have until 7pm PT on January 4th, 2025 to choose and submit your photo. We can’t wait to see your best shot!