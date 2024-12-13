Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 12/13/2024

That’s just about a wrap on this week! As you head into the weekend make sure to check out our newest installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We can’t wait to see them! In the meantime, enjoy some of this week’s highlights.

f&l Hochzeit in Koblenz

“Hochzeit in Koblenz” – Yuliya Bahr

Plectrophane des neiges / Snow Bunting / Plectrophenax nivalis

“Plectrophane des neiges / Snow Bunting / Plectrophenax nivalis” – Sylvie Martel

Brazilian giant otter (Pteronura Brasiliensis), Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil

“Brazilian giant otter (Pteronura Brasiliensis), Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil” – Gabriele Cardu

Lee Farm. VT Route 18. Waterford, Vermont. Farmhouse built in 1859 using the Greek Revival Style. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

“Lee Farm. VT Route 18. Waterford, Vermont” – devtmefl

DSC01674

Untitled – jessie mann

Red dot

“Red dot” – micke vmix

An Egyptian Vulture in the desert

“An Egyptian Vulture in the desert” – Hari K Patibanda

Faster journeys

“Faster journeys” – Amandelodun

Have a great weekend!!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.