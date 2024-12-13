Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 12/13/2024

That’s just about a wrap on this week! As you head into the weekend make sure to check out our newest installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We can’t wait to see them! In the meantime, enjoy some of this week’s highlights.

“Hochzeit in Koblenz” – Yuliya Bahr

“Plectrophane des neiges / Snow Bunting / Plectrophenax nivalis” – Sylvie Martel

“Brazilian giant otter (Pteronura Brasiliensis), Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil” – Gabriele Cardu

“Lee Farm. VT Route 18. Waterford, Vermont” – devtmefl

Untitled – jessie mann

“Red dot” – micke vmix

“An Egyptian Vulture in the desert” – Hari K Patibanda

“Faster journeys” – Amandelodun

Have a great weekend!!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.