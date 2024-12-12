ICYMI November Recap: Flickr News and Updates

The holiday season is upon us and it’s been a busy one! We’ve had some exciting announcements over the past month as well as some new things headed our way. From Explore Takeovers to Flickr Foundation features and the return of our crowd favorite, the Your Best Shot contest, read on to catch up with what you may have missed.

Black and White Explore Takeover was a hit!

Every month, the Flickr Community team announces a theme for the month’s Explore Takeover in Flickr Social and encourages Flickr members to share their theme related photos. That Explore Takeover is carefully curated by Flickr staff, who choose selections from those Flickr Social Discussions to feature in Explore.

These manually curated collections result in a beautiful display of photos that truly represent the talent, passion and creativity of Flickr members all over the world. Last month was no exception and with over 3,000 replies to our Flickr Social thread, a Black & White themed Explore Takeover was born. If you missed it, please give our November Explore Takeover a visit and then join us in Flickr Social for future Explore Takeover announcements!

Your custom stats, now available on MyFlickrYear 2024!

Just last week MyFlickrYear went live! To check out yours, visit your stats tab on your Flickr site or look for one of the banners that appear in your Flickr account. Your stats are a click away! For more information about your custom MyFlickrYear report visit the Flickr blog or check out the Flickr help center.

Your Best Shot 2024 is waiting for you!

Our most popular contest of the year just kicked off and it is not one to be missed! Your Best Shot is an opportunity to share just that, your best shot of the year. You have all month to find your very favorite photo that best matches one of our 5 categories. If your photo is selected as a winner in that category, you’ll win a year of Flickr Pro and a metal print of a photo of your choice. But it gets better! A grand prize winner will be selected from our 5 category winners and they’ll win a camera of their choice, chosen from these four options: Sony A7 IV, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Fujifilm X-T5, Nikon Z7 II.

This contest is a great way to spend time engaging with the Flickr community while also showing off the hard work you’ve done this past year. Read more contest details on the Flickr blog and then join us in the official Your Best Shot 2024 Flickr group today!

Flickr Foundation Features

Last month our friends at the Flickr Foundation announced that they reopened their doors to new members and introduced us to a few of the organizations who recently came aboard. Learn more about those new members and enjoy the history preserved on their Flickr sites. Also featured last month were some very special Flickr members who shared why preservation of photography through the work of the Flickr Foundation was important to them. Make sure to check those stories out on the Flickr blog.

Mobile app updates available!

Just a quick reminder to update your mobile apps. We’ve released updates for both Android and iOS Flickr mobile apps so make sure to queue up that update on your phone today so you don’t miss anything.

That’s a wrap

That brings us all up to speed on this very busy and exciting time of year. To stay up to date on other news and announcements make sure to keep an eye on the Flickr blog. See ya in the new year!

