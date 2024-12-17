There’s still time to bring your best – Enter Your Best Shot 2024!

With over 5.9K submissions and over 9,000 participants Your Best Shot 2024 is the hottest ticket in town! But it’s not too late to join the party. If you’re still deciding on what photo to submit, you’ve got until January 4, 2025.

We have 5 awesome categories to choose from including our ‘Open’ category meaning that special photo that you can’t quite put a label on will fit in and could stand out as a category winner. Each of the five category winners will receive: A metal print of a photo of their choice and a year subscription of Flickr Pro.

And a quick reminder, this year we’re offering a very special grand prize for the best of the best! From the 5 category winners, we’ll choose a grand prize winner. Our grand prize winner will receive a brand-new camera and can choose their preferred camera from four great options –

Sony A7 IV

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Fujifilm X-T5

Nikon Z7 II

Just remember, the sooner you submit your photo to the group, the better chance you have at your photo being featured and seen by the Flickr community! We’ll be curating category themed galleries of Your Best Shot 2024 submissions throughout December and early January.

Visit the Your Best Shot 2024 Flickr group and read the contest rules before entering.

Looking forward to seeing your submissions!!

cover photo credit Violette Nell