Flickr’s 21 Day Birthday Photo Challenge starts today!

We did it – another year around the sun – today Flickr turns 21! We’re grateful to the Flickr community for sharing photos and memories on Flickr and helping us cultivate community here for so many years. In honor of our big 21st birthday, we have some exciting things planned, starting with a photo challenge!

Our 21 day birthday photo challenge kicks off today and runs through March 3rd. We’ve provided photo prompts for each day: check them out in the official Flickr Birthday Photo Challenge group. You can also find the challenge rules and some FAQs in the group, so make sure to give those a look before getting started.

Each prompt is tied to a specific day of the challenge, but no worries if you miss a day and need to catch up – you can tag and add your photos any of the days that the challenge runs. Just remember you will be maxed out at 21 photos in the group pool, so stick to the themes!

Prizes and accolades!

If you join in on the photo challenge fun you’ll have a chance to be highlighted on the Flickr blog and in Flickr galleries. You might even be considered for a feature in our “Photo of the Day” on Instagram!

At the end of the 21 days, Flickr staff will choose their favorites for every theme (best per theme) and will reward the winners with Flickr Pro + a feature of their photos in the Flickr blog.

For those who keep up with the challenge and participate in all the themes (one photo per subject), you’ll be entered into a pool of members eligible to win Flickr Pro. So join us today and get snappin’!

There’s more!

If you haven’t seen it yet, we have a special Explore Takeover with a birthday message. Thank you to members of Flickr Social for helping make this Explore Takeover a success. Make sure to visit Explore today while you celebrate the big 2-1 with us! Finally, as a birthday bonus, we’re offering 21% off Flickr Pro, so be sure to upgrade today. Thank you to our Flickr community for continuing to make Flickr the most inspiring, creative and engaging community around. Here’s to many more!