Revisit NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Splashdown on Flickr

After 286 days in space, having traveled 121,347,491 miles during their mission and completed 4,576 orbits around Earth, NASA astronauts Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth. Williams and Wilmore, along with the rest of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida on March 18th.

SpaceX Crew-9 included NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore & Nick Hague, along with Roscosmos – the Russian government space agency – cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. During their extended stay in space, Suni Williams set a new record for the amount of time spent spacewalking as a female astronaut with a total of 62 hours and 6 minutes. Members of SpaceX Crew-9 completed over 900 hours of research covering a wide range of topics from stem cell research to plant growth as well as conducting 150 unique scientific experiments. To learn more about their impressive progress, check out NASA’s official welcome home post about SpaceX Crew-9’s return!

Enjoy a scroll through the photos capturing this impressive and highly anticipated splashdown on NASA’s official Flickr site!

Congratulations to our friends at NASA and to the entire SpaceX Crew-9. Welcome back!

