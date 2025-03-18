ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates February 2025

February was a quick month but we accomplished a lot in that short amount of time. Welcome back for our latest recap on the news and happenings at Flickr. From challenges to Explore takeovers and some new fresh faced Flickr pages, check out this month’s installment of ICYMI Flickr News and Updates for February so we can get you up to speed.

A photo challenge success!

We wrapped up our 21 day birthday photo challenge earlier this month and a good time was had by all. We started things off on Feb 10th, Flickr’s 21st birthday, and for 21 days straight, members of the Flickr community checked in to see the daily prompt, share an image that inspired them based on that prompt and the result was photography community magic. While this wasn’t an official contest, some prizes were handed out to those we thought really nailed the theme and you can read more about that on the Flickr blog. A big thank you from the Flickr community team to the Flickr challenge participants. The engagement and connection that you all brought to this challenge is what makes the Flickr community so special. Thank you!

Visit our new Flickr events page!

You may have noticed a fresh look around Flickr and our events page was in on the upgrades. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to visit Flickr Events today. We’ll share regular updates about upcoming contests, photowalks and other special events. Bookmark the new and improved Flickr events page and don’t miss another opportunity to connect with the Flickr community!

Flickr Groups – find your niche!

Last month, we introduced a new discover page designed to help Flickr members connect with niche photography communities. Along with that Discover page, we also launched a beautiful new Flickr Groups page. This space offers a deeper look into what Flickr groups can offer, which Flickr groups are some popular hangouts and it will be a landing place for any other exciting Flickr group news. Make sure to give this exciting new page a visit and join some new Flickr groups while you’re at it!

Explore Takeovers

In honor of Black History Month, our February Explore Takeover featured the stunning photography of Black photographers in the Flickr community. If you missed seeing this beautiful and diverse collection of images, it’s not too late to check it out. Visit our Black History Month Explore Takeover and make sure to give some faves and follows for the photos that really catch your eye. And the fun continues, up next we have an exciting Explore Takeover planned for next Thursday, March 27th to honor Women’s History Month. Join us over in Flickr Social and help amplify the work of the amazing women photographers on Flickr!

Introducing new blog features!

Last month, we launched two new blog series to showcase the diverse styles of photography found here on Flickr. For our Through the Lens series, we’ll be highlighting different genres of photography each month. This will include interviews with Flickr members, themed Flickr galleries and more!

Then, in the spirit of our Weekly Snapshot blogs, we’ve created a new series focused specifically on Street Photography. Every month we’ll feature this storytelling focused style of photography through our In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review which will include photos curated from Flickr Social along with other street photography centric Flickr groups. We’ll also be introducing engaging Flickr Groups who focus on this documentary style of photography as well, so make sure to check out last month’s posts.

Finally, don’t forget to update your Mobile apps! We’ve pushed some new mobile updates recently so it’s time to check your apps and make sure they are up to date. That’s it for now. We do have some more fun updates coming your way this month so stay tuned to the Flickr blog for more announcements soon!