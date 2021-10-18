Partnering with Black Women Photographers to Further Photography

Today, we’re excited to officially announce a new grant in partnership with the Black Women Photographers community. With this grant, we hope to help one photographer that is part of both Black Women Photographers and Flickr further their photography practice.

The grant includes funds of $1,200 to be used by the recipient towards furthering their photography practice, a two-year Flickr Pro membership, and a one-year SmugMug Pro membership. Ten additional recipients will also each receive a one-year Flickr Pro membership and one-year SmugMug Pro membership. The grant recipient will be chosen based on how they will apply the grant towards furthering their photography practice.

In order to be eligible for the grant you must:

Applications will close on November 3, 2021. Please apply and spread the word before then!

This grant is open to Black women photographers that have been part of BWP and Flickr for years and those that have just joined and started participating recently. The grant recipient will be selected by Polly Irungu, founder of Black Women Photographers, photographer Wild Gina, and Carol Benovic-Bradley, Senior Manager of Community at Flickr.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

Join the community

Over the last few months, we’ve had the opportunity to work directly with Polly Irungu, founder of Black Women Photographers, and to get to know members of the BWP community and learn more about their photography. The collective’s mission is to help get Black women photographers hired and supports its members through promoting their work in an active database distributed to photo editors and art buyers. The collective also features education and support for its members through the regular programing of webinars, workshops, trainings, and portfolio reviews.

If you’re a Black woman photographer looking to connect with a larger community, you can learn more and apply to be part of Black Women Photographers. And if you’re new to Flickr, we’re here to help you get started! Check out our Flickr FAQ series and say hello in the Black Women Photographers group.

Meet the photographers

As part of our collaboration, four photographers have shared their stories on Flickr through One Photo, 16 Questions interviews, providing a window into their process, their inspiration, and the story behind their photography. Meet Iko-Ojo Mercy Haruna, Tobi Sobowale, Meika Ejiasi, Kourtney Iman and learn more about their photography. And don’t forget to join the Black Women Photographers group on Flickr to continue the conversation or ask any questions about the grant.

Note: The photo included in this blog post and in communications about this grant was taken by Wild Gina. You can see her work on SmugMug and Instagram.